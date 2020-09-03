Shropshire health bosses share tips for getting the most out of virtual appointments

The top tips are part of the findings of a joint research study undertaken by Healthwatch England, National Voices and Traverse, which asked people about their experience of remote consultations during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The results have been published in a report entitled ‘The Doctor will Zoom you now – getting the most out of the virtual health and care experience’.

The aim of the research was to understand the patient experience of remote and virtual consultations which were introduced to prevent patients and staff from being put at risk from coronavirus.

Remote consultations take the form of telephone, video or text-based communication with GP, hospital outpatient, follow-up and mental health consultations.

Top tips from the research include asking for a timeslot for when your remote consultation will take place; letting your health care provider know how you prefer to talk - by phone, video or in person - and to find somewhere quiet and confidential. If this isn’t possible or is tricky, make this clear when you make your appointment.

People who are not comfortable with video technology are urged to start with a phone call and take some time to consider what to say in advance.

Remote consultations can be useful for routine appointments or ongoing care with a health care practitioner, but not all appointments are suitable for remote consultations.

People should ask if they would like to see someone in person.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Face to face appointments with your GP are still available for those who need them.

“GP practices are providing a variety of different appointments to meet the needs of patients.

"Virtual health care appointments, such as by phone or video, have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and are one of the many ways the NHS has adapted whilst continuing to look after patients safely.”

For more information about the study visit the Healthwatch website.