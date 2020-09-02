Shropshire charity holds first dementia support sessions since lockdown began

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group at the Trinity Centre in Shrewsbury.

Supported by their dementia team, three couples who normally attend dementia services in Shrewsbury were invited to trial an outdoor, socially distanced session.

On arrival each person sanitised and were seated on separate tables, arranged so they could all still see and talk to each other.

The group enjoyed some tea and cake while taking part in a conversation based activity, playing a game all about Shrewsbury and reminiscing about the town they all share.

The charity said feedback from the members was positive.

Normally the charity runs ten dementia support groups across Telford & Shropshire but due to the pandemic the groups were suspended.

During the past five months staff and volunteers made 50 calls a week to group members and their carers, and would post out activity packs to provide some support.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Lockdown has been especially difficult for people living with dementia and their carers with a lot of support moving to telephone or online. We are very happy the trial was a success and look forward to bringing people back together again for in person support and socialising in a safe way."

The group is planning to hold some smaller, socially distanced, outdoor sessions for people living with dementia and their carers over the next few weeks in Shrewsbury. The service is not currently taking on new referrals.