100 people dispersed from Telford party by police

Police said that they had taken action in the early hours of Monday morning after seeing "social distancing was not being adhered to" at the "unlicensed event" at Stafford Park, Telford.

Police said the party had been advertised on social media and that they had taken action at around 12.30am on Monday.

As well as seizing the sound equipment they said that the organiser had been reported for summons.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “When officers attended this unlicensed event it was clear that social distancing was not being adhered to and the gathering was posing a risk to the health of all those attending. Therefore it was quickly dispersed and the sound equipment seized.

“To the organisers of this sort of activity, I strongly advise that you seriously consider the risks you’re creating for everyone in attendance and the wider community.

“Restrictions on large gatherings and unlicensed events are still in place and we will continue to engage within our communities, taking enforcement action where necessary.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of attending such an illegal event to think twice and consider both the legal and health consequences.

“The public have been instrumental in reporting information that has led gatherings such as this being dispersed. If such an event is taking place in your community and you fear it is in breach of regulations or is causing significant concern, please report it to police online or via 101. Only contact 999 in an emergency.”