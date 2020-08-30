More than 40 test positive for coronavirus across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in a week

Government data shows that Shropshire has seen 24 positive tests up until August 23, while there have been 19 in Telford & Wrekin.

The Telford figures have dropped from the previous week, when they had sparked alarm and led the borough's council to issue a warning about social distancing and guidelines.

The latest data means there have been a total of 685 positive tests in Telford & Wrekin since the outbreak began, and 1,505 in Shropshire.

In Powys there have been nine cases in the past seven days, with a total of 380.

Telford & Wrekin Council said people still need to be vigilant to avoid a rise in cases.

A spokesman said: "There has been a decrease in confirmed cases this week compared to last week – but our number of cases remains high.

"We need to do everything we can to help avoid a local lockdown and we need to act now.

"Thank you to everyone who has followed the rules, you are playing your part in avoiding a local lockdown. If we keep this up we can get the numbers down again."

It comes as another weekend has passed with no deaths from Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts.

There have now been no coronavirus deaths at the trusts since July 12, and no Covid deaths at county care homes since July 1.

A total of 169 people hace died at the health trusts since the outbreak began – 169 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

There have also been 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin.

In Powys 94 people have died with Covid-19.