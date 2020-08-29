Shrewsbury tennis club holds Covid Cup to raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Each year Town Walls Tennis Club holds a Midsummer Madness charity event, but this year members raised funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by organising a Covid Cup competition.

It was timed to coincide with what would have been the Wimbledon fortnight.

With lockdown easing, both singles and doubles matches were scheduled over two weekends by tournament organiser, Steve Bogie.

Participants were charged for entry into each competition and alongside this the club ran a hugely successful 'non-contact' raffle, with numbers bought over the club’s WhatsApp group.

So, whilst most tennis players were missing the thwack of a tennis ball on the green grass in SW19, the limited spectators were able to enjoy watching a spot of competitive tennis.

Finalists were Roger Hughes and Steve Bogie who pipped Roger Deane and Les Ritchie to the post in a closely fought match.

Jan Deane was runner-up to Teresa Thomas in the women’s singles, contending high winds and a semi-final earlier that morning; Godlove (Goddy) Amungwa beat Matt Trotman in an entertaining final and Mary Langford-Archer and Celia Toogood triumphed over Debs Gregson and Teresa Thomas in the doubles.

All finalists were presented with etched wine glass trophies supplied by Jayne Mott Glass.

Advertising

Club chairwoman Jane Gibson said: “Town Walls has a proud tradition of each year raising money for our chosen charity.

"Given the restrictions this year, I am delighted that the members of this club were as generous as ever, raising £1,000 over the two weekends.

"We are adding this to takings from the raffle at our annual dinner and presenting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with a cheque for £1,422.64.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “For a charity relying on the generous funds donated from local communities, the money raised by Town Walls Tennis Club will go towards providing critical care and lifesaving expertise.”