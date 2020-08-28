Shropshire credit union adapts to new ways of working

The introduction of a new secure instant-messaging app with extra built-in security has helped ease the difficult months of lockdown for Just Credit Union and its members.

The co-operative’s office manager Amy Jones said: “As we entered lockdown in March we had to very quickly find new ways of doing things and adapt accordingly.

“Historically, a lot of our contact with members has been face to face as personal service is really important to us.

“Thankfully, over the previous months, Just Credit Union had made significant investment in new technology which has given us a great platform upon which to provide our members with a great service.

“Whilst members and non-members have been able to apply for loans and membership online for some time, Just Credit Union had introduced secure digital signing of agreements and digital proof of address and ID.

“We also introduced Nivo, a secure way of communicating with us. It is a secure instant-messaging app for Android and iPhones, similar to the messaging apps used every day, but with extra built-in security.

“It is a great new way to communicate with us, especially for sharing personal information that we require to get someone set up as well as for sensitive conversations about payments, banking details and transaction requests.”

In a recent survey of users over 95 per cent said they would recommend Nivo to family and friends.

Amy said: “We have had lots of fantastic comments about our new ways of doing things and it has been particularly pleasing to see the positive response from users to our Nivo app.

“Personal service is still core to everything we do and we continue to be very much part of the local community.

“We look forward to being able to meet more of our members – and potential members – face to face, but we will continue to offer the new digital services we have developed to help Shropshire people through this difficult time.”

People can find out more about Just Credit Union, including the new Nivo app, by visiting www.justcreditunion.org