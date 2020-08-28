Pupils will have to wear face coverings on school transport

Powys County Council has made the decision following the advice published by the Welsh Government’s Technical Advisory Group earlier this week on the use of face coverings.

The use of face coverings does not apply to those pupils who are exempt for medical reasons.

The council will also provide two face coverings to every secondary school pupil who uses home to school transport, including taxis.

Parents are being asked initially to provide face coverings for their children for the first day where possible until they receive the face coverings from the council.

However, parents and carers are being encouraged to take their own child/children to school wherever possible using active travel or cycling.

If private car use is necessary, parents and carers are encouraged to park away from the school site and use active travel to travel the remaining distance.

Councillor Aled Davies, deputy leader and cabinet member for school transport, said: “Covid-19 has thrown up a series of unprecedented challenges to how we provide safe home to school transport and the safety of our learners and transport staff have at the heart of this decision.

“While social distancing may not be possible on board home to school transport, the measures introduced following discussions with school transport providers will help keep everyone safe as possible.”

The council says the use of face coverings in schools will be continually reviewed.