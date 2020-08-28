Appeal after sheep carcasses are fly-tipped near Welshpool

The sheep bones were found on Monday, near the entrance to a remote woodland near Cefn Coch, and are believed to have been there for around three to four days.

Powys County Council's trading standards team is investigating and appealing for information.

The farming community is being reminded to dispose of fallen livestock in the correct manner.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for economic development, housing and regulatory services, said: "I am very disappointed to hear about this latest incident. Disposing of animal carcasses in this way is illegal and poses a threat to both animal and human health.

"The law is in place for good reason – to control the spread of disease to other animals and to protect the human food chain.

"There has been no relaxation of the current regulations during Covid-19 and our advice to the farming community remains the same.

"Fallen livestock should always be disposed of properly and responsibly.

"We take these matters seriously due to the health risks involved.

"We are now investigating the incident and will take the appropriate action."

Farmers are reminded that it is a requirement of the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations 2014 that all carcasses are collected, transported and disposed of in an approved manner.

If anyone has information they should contact trading standards on 01874 623420 or email trading.standards@powys.gov.uk