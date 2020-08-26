Wem couple tie the knot in a church's only wedding this year

Rosamund and Damian Whitehurst had originally set their wedding for May 30 this year after having been together for two years and engaged after six months.

The couple, both 39, then rearranged their wedding for August 22 after the Government announced weddings with 30 guests were allowed and finally tied the knot.

They got married at St Peter's Church in Wem on Saturday, where the vicar said they could potentially be the only wedding he has that year as the two weddings he has booked for October and November are holding on to see if the rules change on guest allowance.

Rosamund and Damian said they didn't mind the limited guests and rules, as they are thrilled to have been able to finally start their marriage with an historic wedding day that they can tell their grandchildren all about.

Damian and Rosamund Whitehurst, from Wem, married at St Peter's Church on Saturday

"We just wanted to get married and a lot of people had shied away and decided to move their wedding to next year, so its ended up looking like we are the only wedding this year," Rosamund said.

"We are a bit stubborn and just want to do it. It was very emotional actually, for everyone, us, the guests and even the vicar. At the moment the vicar has a wedding booked for October and November this year but they want bigger weddings so are holding out for the Government to change the rules.

"So the vicar said we could possibly be the only wedding all year.

"Everybody was in face masks and we had hand-gel and things. It was all a bit bizarre as we couldn't sing hymns, they just played them. The vicar was not able to give us the rings, and I couldn't have anyone else with me in the house in the morning."

Damian and Rosamund Whitehurst, from Wem, at their reception at Alderford Lake

The couple said they had spent a lot of lockdown anxious over what was going to happen, and they felt they couldn't get excited until the night before, fearing that something would change at the last minute.

Damian said: "At the church there were people from Wem who were waiting around outside to watch. It was really emotional, I think people just wanted a snippet of normality really. Overall, it was a little bit eerie but very special, because nobody else is going to have a wedding like that.

"When they go back and look at the register usually they would have a few weddings a year, but it will maybe only have us. If anything, it made the day even more special."

The couple, who first met at the Grove School in Market Drayton and then met up again after 21 years apart, had an intimate reception at Alderford Lake with select friends and family.