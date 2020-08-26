Council issues covid warning over pub visits

Shropshire Council has issued the latest warning ahead of the bank holiday weekend when people are expected to head out to their local pubs and beer gardens.

In a statement the authority said that it was concerned after having to investigate a number of cases.

It said: "The council is once again urging pub-goers to stay safe and follow social distancing measures – and help avoid another lockdown. The plea comes after the council has had to investigate several cases where individuals who had tested positive visited pubs and bars in the county.

"Nationally, there has also been spike in cases linked to pubs and bars across the country where customers have ignored measures put in place to keep them safe."

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, asked people to follow guidelines set out by pub owners – and not to go out if they are unwell with coronavirus symptoms.

He said: "I know pubs and bars across the county have worked incredibly hard to put the proper measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“The pubs linked to these cases were identified through track and trace and fortunately, they have created really strong Covid-secure environments that are designed to keep staff and customers safe.

“These measures are proven to work so customers need to play their part. Shropshire businesses cannot afford another lockdown so don’t spoil this for the rest of us.

“Please follow any signage or instructions and remember to observe social distancing – that’s 2m where possible, or 1m as long as you follow the extra measures to keep yourself and others safe.

“If you feel unwell or have coronavirus symptoms, please stay at home to protect yourself and loved ones.”

In its advice the council says that people sitting inside pubs should only with members of their household and one other household – or support bubble.

For those sitting outside they should only do so with members of their household and one other household – or support bubble, or with up to five people from different households.