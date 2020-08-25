Unmasking the tricky business of keeping staff and customers safe

Face coverings have become the new essential item to remember to take when you’re going out and about, though it’s not been that easy for some forgetful folk.

It has led to difficulties for business proprietors, who have found themselves in uncomfortable situations when they’ve had to try and enforce rules, to the chagrin of frustrated customers.

Some bosses have admitted asking people needs to be sensitively done, while others have lost patience with rude individuals trying to intimidate staff.

At hosiery shop Thighs the Limit in Shrewsbury town centre proprietor Kerry Mason says due the small size of the Mardol premises she has no choice but to enforce the mask policies.

“I have had bit of both in terms of customers arriving with and without masks. But I’ve set up a hands sanitising routine as the place is small and I would have to brush past shoppers who come in.

“I do wear a mask myself. I’ve invested in a thermometer device as well to check temperatures if needs be.

“I ask them to sanitise their hands with the gels provided.

“If they tell me that they aren’t wearing a face covering because they are exempt then I take their temperature because of the size of the shop. It is quite small.

“Most people don’t need to do that. I had a lady visit who was exempt and she stayed in the doorway and from there she could see the item that she wanted, then I took the card machine out to her so she could pay which worked out fine.

“If they are wearing a mask I tend not to ask for a temperature check, but that may change as the infection rates being reported are rising.

“Overall I’ve found that people are pleased that we are still trading and not been forced to close due to the coronavirus lockdown. The chit chat is good too.

“I haven’t come across anybody who’s had the virus although a couple of customers have said that their parents had had it, but no deaths. More people have started to come into the town centre now due to the added security of the mask.

“However, I’ve noticed that particularly in supermarkets and out on the streets people aren’t adhering to the one and two metre distancing rule,” she said.

Health experts are concerned that, after a good take up of masks after they became compulsory, more people feel they can get away without wearing one.

Those without a mask face a fine of £100, but police forces have already spoken of the difficulty of enforcing the law – and many major shopping chains say they are unwilling to police it themselves.

Other parts of the Midlands have attempted to bring in a get-tough policy. Nottinghamshire’s Public Health bosses said measures might be taken in the future if people refuse to wear face coverings in shops or on public transport.

Public Health bosses in Nottinghamshire said enforcement was “not something we have pursued vigorously.” However, they said it “will be something we need to explore further” if some people continue to flout rules. They are urging those who deem themselves “fearless” to start acting responsibly to protect others.