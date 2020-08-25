Advertising
No further care home deaths recorded in Shropshire
Latest government figures show there have been no further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire care homes reported in the last week.
Up until August 21 - the latest figure available - there have been a total of 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin.
But the figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the most recent resident to die was in Telford & Wrekin on July 1.
In Shropshire the most recent death was June 24.
There have also been no coronavirus deaths at the county's major hospital trusts for more than a month, with the last taking place on July 12.
To date a total of 189 patients have died while in the care of the county's major health trusts.
Of that total 169 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
In Powys the total of coronavirus deaths is 94.
