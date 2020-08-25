No further care home deaths recorded in Shropshire

Latest government figures show there have been no further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire care homes for more than a month and a half.

Up until August 21 - the latest figure available - there have been a total of 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin.

But the figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the most recent resident to die was in Telford & Wrekin on July 1.

In Shropshire the most recent death was June 24.

There have also been no coronavirus deaths at the county's major hospital trusts for more than a month, with the last taking place on July 12.

To date a total of 189 patients have died while in the care of the county's major health trusts.

Of that total 169 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

In Powys the total of coronavirus deaths is 94.