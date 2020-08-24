Nominations sought to honour Shropshire hospital staff with award

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, is seeking nominations from patients and their loved ones to highlight the efforts of its caring and compassionate staff for its RJAH Stars 2020 Awards.

Staff members and teams who have made a difference to patients over the past year can be nominated for a Patient Choice Award.

Gift hampers will be presented to the winners, with support from the hospital’s League of Friends.

Stacey Keegan, RJAH's acting chief executive, said: “Our amazing staff have risen to the many challenges that Covid-19 has presented, going absolutely above and beyond to deliver world-class patient care.

“The RJAH Stars 2020 Awards will help us to show our appreciation for our people’s efforts and celebrate their resilience in responding to the pandemic.

“I would ask any patient or relative, past or present, who has used our services and been particularly struck by the care they received from one of our members of staff, to consider nominating them for this award. This can be pre or during the pandemic.

“We’re inviting you to say a special thank you by nominating someone for this award.

"Maybe you want to celebrate one of our doctors, nurses or physios for your care or perhaps you want to tell us about a non-clinical member of our teams who has gone out of their way to support you.

Advertising

"Whatever your story, and whatever your reason, please get in touch and let us know.

“We will go through all the nominations and compile a shortlist – and give the public the chance to vote on that shortlist to select the winner.”

To nominate a staff member or team email rjah.awards@nhs.net under the subject line ‘Patient Choice Award’ or write to Patient Choice Award nomination, Trust Offices, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry, SY10 7AG.

People should give the name of the individual or team they would like to nominate and, where known, the individual’s job title or department.

Advertising

The reason they are being nominated should also be included.

Up to four individuals and teams will be selected to go forward as finalists in a public vote, with the eventual winner receiving their award.

People have until September 14 to submit their nominations.

For more information visit www.rjah.nhs.uk/RJAHstars