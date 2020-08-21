Sir Tom Fund provides gift for lockdown babies

A total of 315 babies were born in Powys during the nationwide lockdown, with many of the babies and their mothers not allowed physical contact with other extended family members, friends, or health visitors, adding further stress to an already distressing time.

Heather Lewis, a Flying Start Health Visitor for Powys Local Health Board, applied for a grant from the Captain Tom fund, to provide something special for the babies.

Her idea was to gift each family with a bottle of baby massage oil.

The grant application was successful, and the six-week project began, with Jo Ordoñez of Earthbound Organics, based in Dolau, taking on the task.

Jo, with some help from her three-year-old granddaughter, harvested fresh calendula and chamomile from her farm, which she then made into baby’s massage oil.

The grant also provided enough money to gift the mothers, and the health visitors supporting them, with a pot each of organic hand cream, which has been made from locally grown lavender and comfrey.

Speaking about the project, Jo said: “I was thrilled when Heather asked me to get involved with this project – it’s one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done with Earthbound Organics. The thought of all those babies being cared for with my handmade oil, and the mothers and key workers enjoying my hand creams, has really cheered me up after a long lockdown.”

Captain Tom Moore raised an astonishing £33m earlier this year and was knighted by the queen for his efforts.