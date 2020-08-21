School bus policy will see pupils in same seats and told to 'avoid loud talking'

Shropshire Council said its school transport service will run at full capacity when the new term starts next month.

Pupils are also being asked to avoid using public transport.

The council says on some rural public bus services, it will put on extra buses just for school children and students.

The authority said seating arrangements will reflect school year group ‘bubbles’, with the eldest pupils at the rear and the youngest at the front.

Pupils aged over 11 also have to wear face coverings unless exempt

The guidance also states: "During the journey, pupils should face forwards, not touch others, not move out of their seat and avoid loud talking, shouting or singing."

Ed Potter, Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The health and safety of our school children is vitally important at all times, but especially at the moment. We want our pupils – and their parents and carers – to be confident that they can travel safely to school once terms starts next month, and that’s why this guidance is so important.

“I’m extremely grateful to the council’s transport team who have worked incredibly hard to prepare this document ahead of schools going back next month. I’d also like to thank all the schools and transport operators who commented on, and contributed to, the draft version.

“Our draft guidance was shared with the Department for Transport and Department for Education and used to inform and advise the national guidance that was issued last week. It was also shared with councils across the country to help them prepare their guidance documents. This is something we can be incredibly proud of, and people in Shropshire can be sure that we are offering the very best advice, and advice that is held in high regard nationally.”