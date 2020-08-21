Residents urged to follow advice as possibility of Telford lockdown looms

Residents have been reminded to stay vigilant as the threat of a local lockdown in Telford looms, after a "significant increase in confirmed cases" over the past week.

The council's public protection team and officers at West Mercia Police have been making joint visits to pubs and takeaways to ensure they were complying the Government's Covid-19 guidelines.

However, the council said "there is only so much they can do," and the rest is down to customers to play their part, otherwise businesses may have to close again.

In Telford and Wrekin, the infection rate stands at 15.0 per 100,000 – with 27 new cases being recorded in the week leading up to August 17. It marks an increase from the previous week where the rate was 5.6.

In Shropshire, the infection rate is 6.2 per 100,000 – with a total of 20 cases being recorded. It means the area has seen double the number of cases and the infection rate when compared to the previous week.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “If you enjoy the fact you can go out for a meal or a drink and you would like it to stay that way, then follow the guidelines.

"We’ve seen how, elsewhere, these pleasures were taken away because people didn’t follow the rules. We don’t want that to happen here."

Advertising

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “This virus has not gone away so it is vital that we continue with the basic guidance that came in from the start of the original national lockdown.

“Everyone must continue to keep a two metre distance from others, not gather in groups, keep washing their hands, wear a facemask wherever possible, give test and trace information where appropriate and be kind to the staff who ask for these things to be done. Remember how we used to thank all the key workers?

"If members of the public don’t follow these simple rules then the results may mean their local pub closing down. We all must play our part in ensuring that we act responsibly so we don’t need a local lockdown.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, customers of a Wrexham pub have been advised to be vigilant of coronavirus symptoms after three new cases were confirmed in staff.

Public Health Wales and Wrexham Council have advised anyone who visited the North and South Wales Bank pub in Wrexham between August 9 and 20 to be vigilant for the symptoms of coronavirus.

The authority says there is no evidence at this stage of transmission to customers, and no outbreak has been declared.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: “The identification of these cases is evidence that the Test, Trace, Protect strategy is working, and no outbreak has been declared.

Pic: SnapperSK

“We remind the public and business owners that coronavirus is still circulating in the community. We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly.”

Birmingham has been placed on the Government's national watchlist as coronavirus cases are said to be "rising quickly" in the city.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the move to place the city on the "Area of Enhanced Support" list amid fears over a local lockdown.

It means the area will receive additional testing, locally-led contract tracing and "targeted"community engagement to help curb the virus spread.

Birmingham's infection rate stands at 29.1 per 100,000 people – with a total of 332 cases being recorded. It has jumped up from the rate of 25.6 – and 292 recorded cases – from the previous week.

Mr Hancock said: “To prevent a second peak and keep Covid-19 under control, we need robust, targeted intervention where we see a spike in cases.

“The only way we can keep on top of this deadly virus is through decisive action led by the people who know their areas best, wherever possible through consensus with a local area."