No further virus deaths in county

The latest figures from NHS England means the last coronavirus death at a Shropshire health trust was on July 12.

Since the start of the outbreak a total of 189 patients have died while in the care of the county's major health trusts.

Of that total 169 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

In Powys the total of coronavirus deaths has risen by one to 94.

There have also been 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin – although none since July 1.

Across the UK the total of deaths within 28 days of a positive test is 41,405.