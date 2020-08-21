Charity shop will finally open after five month delay

Severn Hospice had planned to open its shop in the Bear Lanes Shopping Centre in March, but the opening was delayed when the country when into lockdown.

Staff are this week putting the finishing touches to the Broad Street premises, so it is Covid-secure in time for the opening on Friday, August 28.

Social distancing rules for customers and quarantine arrangements for donated goods are in place for the opening.

The charity, which cares for people living with incurable illness in Mid Wales, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, is also seeking volunteers for the community shop.

Annette Wallis, Severn Hospice retail area manager, said the long-awaited opening was welcome news for the charity, which was forced to close all its high street shops and eBay store as a result of the pandemic.

She said: “We already have three shops in Powys – Welshpool, Llanidloes and Machynlleth – and have a base in Newtown, so we’re really excited to become a bigger part of the Newtown community.

“The need for our services is always increasing with four out of five people we care for being looked after in their homes.

“We are all about community and the shop’s team are really looking forward to meeting new customers and supporters.”

The Newtown store will be the charity’s 28th and be part of a network that, pre-pandemic, contributes more than £1 million each year for the care of local families.

Issy Evans, Newtown shop manager, added: “We’re on track for opening day and to ensure it’s a success we need some amazing all-rounders to volunteer with us. We’re looking for people who can meet and greet customers, sort donations, merchandise stock, operate the till and complete housekeeping tasks.

“The shop’s a safe and fun place to work and a fantastic stepping stone for someone looking to gain work experience and formal training too. You can work towards free NVQs in customer service and retail, if you wanted to.

“So, whether you’re a student looking for work experience or retired with a few hours to spare each week, we can find a rewarding role for you,” she said.

For information email issye@severnhospice.org.uk or call 01686 639201.

The opening hours for the shop will initially be 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.