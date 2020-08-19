Team formed to protect vulnerable adults in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has formed a learning disability and autism team, whose members have been helping people to lead more independent lives.

The team has adapted to a new way of operating during the virus outbreak.

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We are proud of the work that our newly formed learning disability and autism team has been carrying out throughout the community.

“Here at Telford & Wrekin Council we recognise the importance and the relevance of having dedicated frontline practitioners supporting individuals who have care and support needs.

“In line with national practice developments, the team will be supporting individuals, their families and their carers to be part of their local communities, developing independence, having meaningful relationships, accessing good quality health care, getting a job and all the things that are important to them.

“The team has been really successful in helping individuals achieve their goals and make great progress so far, especially given the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We couldn’t be prouder of the work they are carrying out as we look to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.”

It comes as the council launches a modern, digital-led service to provide fresh opportunities and to maximise independent living skills.

The council’s My Options service has developed a number of new ways of delivering day activity services to tackle the “new normal” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes online and home-based activities, support in the community, and programmes for learning new skills to use in everyday life.

Support will be delivered that enables people to work towards skills that are important to them.

Find out more about the My Options day activities services by visiting www.telford.gov.uk/info/20729/myoptions-covid19serviceupdates