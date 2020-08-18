Trust supporting childhood cancer patients and siblings in Telford expands as it marks first birthday

Cal-Sibz was set up by Callum Finazzi, from Much Wenlock, who was eight when his younger brother Liam was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Liam, who was five at the time and has now turned eight, had to have chemotherapy and was away from his home for 11 months.

The youngster spent three of those months at PRH and is now in remission, although has suffered a brain injury.

The trust was launched after Callum, who is now 12, told his parents that he wanted to help siblings of other children being treated on the paediatric oncology ward at PRH, by bringing them gifts.

Fundraising events have taken place throughout the last year, moving online following the coronavirus outbreak.

And to mark its first birthday, Callum is doing a sponsored walk of 64 miles this month – the equivalent of walking from the PRH to Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH) and back.

It comes as the trust has also announced it will be branching out to help families at BCH.

Callum's dad Andy said: "We've been doing numerous fundraising events this past year. Our first one was a sponsored walk up The Wrekin.

"That went really well. We've done bag packs in supermarkets, we held a Christmas fair and we've been approaching businesses for sponsorship.

"We are grateful for everyone's support so far.

"Now Callum is doing this walk throughout August and we've been able to go out as a family and use the local beauty spots.

"We've been providing gifts to patients and siblings at PRH and we've provided Easter eggs and selection boxes at Christmas.

"To be able to make their situation that bit nicer is a lovely feeling.

"Due to the wonderful feedback that we've had from families we are now extending the service to families at BCH as we want to bring as many smiles to the children’s faces as possible during a truly horrendous time.

"Callum’s brother, Liam, spent several months of his treatment for leukaemia at BCH."

Cal-Sibz is now working with Telford-based company Forever Treasured to gift memory teddy bears to bereaved siblings of children who were treated at the PRH and BCH oncology and haematology wards.

Andy said: "We first met Marie from Forever Treasured after she kindly gifted Liam a 'Super Liam' doll during his cancer treatment to perk him up and it certainly did that. In fact, Liam’s still has the doll on his bed. He’s very fond of it.

"We noticed from Marie’s website that she makes memory bears and we thought that it would be a lovely keepsake for siblings of children that have sadly passed.

"Families can send items of clothing from their child or Marie can source fabrics of the families choosing.

"We’re really pleased that Marie has agreed to help us and we hope that the teddy bears will bring comfort."

For more information search for Cal-Sibz on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

To sponsor Callum for his walk visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/callumwalkstoBCH and any businesses that can offer support are asked to get in touch with the trust via social media or call Andy on 07722 995134.