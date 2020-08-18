Pub's pandemic sheds plan given the green light

The community-owned White Lion in Ash Magna, near Whitchurch, came up with the idea as a way to increase the number of customers it can accommodate through the pandemic.

The sheds, which are to be grant-funded and built by volunteers, will have lighting and heating in anticipation of social distancing measures extending into the winter months.

Customers who have booked one of the sheds will use the toilet facilities inside the pub, with a one-way system in operation.

The pub was saved from closure two years ago when more than 170 residents rallied to raise more than £220,000 to buy it, and is now run by a community benefit society.

A supporting statement submitted alongside the planning application said the pub could be at risk of closure if planning permission was not granted for the sheds.

The statement said: “Unless we increase capacity to cope with the Covid-19 restrictions we will not be able to accommodate the customer numbers needed to remain open/viable.

“As the pub was saved by the community just two years ago and is owned by the community, in perpetuity, the risk of its loss due to the impact of the pandemic would have a significant and detrimental impact on the community through removing a very important social hub that helps contribute to the physical, mental and economic health of the community.”

Two village residents objected to the proposals while four wrote letters of support.

Concerns

In response to the objections, Judith Griffin, chair of the community benefit society, said: “The management committee and the landlord of the White Lion recognise and respect the concerns raised by neighbours regarding the times the sheds will be used and the potential for noise disturbance.

“We confirm that the sheds will not be used after 11pm and that music will not be played inside the sheds. We also confirm that we will conform with any government guidelines or restrictions (current at any one time) regarding who, and the number of people, that can use the sheds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We strongly believe that without the additional capacity provided by the sheds and the social distancing measures this provides that the viability of the community-owned pub would be seriously affected.

“In addition we want to continue to support the strong sense of community that currently exists and which, for many residents, is centred around the White Lion.

“To lose the opportunity to safely socialise during the pandemic would potentially lead to further isolation especially as we approach the autumn and winter months when socialising in outside spaces will become more difficult.”

Shropshire Council planning officers approved the application and granted planning permission for the four sheds.