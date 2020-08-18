Mobile coronavirus test centre opens near Oswestry

Councillors say they hope this is the start of a general rolling out of the testing centres across Shropshire's market towns.

It means those who think they may have symptoms of Covid 19 will not have to travel long distances to get their test done.

The mobile station is up and running on Oswestry Showground at Park Hall, just off the bypass, and will be in place until August 23.

It can be accessed via the A495 Oswestry to Whitchurch road close to the Whittington roundabout.

Shropshire Council says anyone who thinks they may any of the symptoms can book a test.

It has stressed that there are no walk in facilities and tests can only be carried out if they are booked in advance.

Oswestry Councillor Paul Milner welcomed the arrival of the centre.

He and others helped at a stall in Cross Street in the town centre this week to promote the centre and give help and advice to shoppers.

Councillor Milner said the testing centre was going to be moving around the county.

"It provided such a great success in Craven Arms a couple of weeks ago that it is now going to be rolled out around the county," he said.

"Anyone can book a test, it is a very easy system.

"The community really embraced the testing centre in Craven Arms and the system worked very well.

"I am delighted that it has now come to Oswestry to give reassurance to people here."

Anyone wanted to book a test should ring 119 or visit england.nhs.uk/coronavirus

Symptoms of Covid 19 include: