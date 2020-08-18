Hannah's 24-hour cycle challenge for mental health

Hannah Lancaster is hoping to get the pedals going to raise money for MIND charity, after her own personal struggles with mental health over the years as well as her sister's OCD.

The inspirational teenager will be cycling for 24 hours straight around her home in Ludlow to raise as much money and awareness for the people who desperately need and deserve support at this time.

Hannah said: "This is a charity close to my heart because, for the past few years, my sister has been affected with many mental health issues including chronic anxiety and OCD.

"This has put a large strain on my whole family. I have also had to overcome my own personal struggles with my mental health throughout the years. My sister and I have been fortunate enough to have had support from both our family and professionals.

"However, I am aware that many others have not got access to the support that they need, especially during the coronavirus pandemic which has led to an increase in mental health problems.

"I intend to push myself to both my mental and physical limits by riding my bike outdoors, around where I live in Ludlow, for 24 hours to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the people who so desperately need and deserve support at this time."

Before lockdown, Hannah normally did a lot of bike racing regionally and nationally, but the events were cancelled so she was looking for a new challenge.

She added: "I have been trying to build my stamina up a bit more, doing longer rides, like six or seven hours. I am looking forward to it, but also a bit nervous."

To donate to Hannah's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-lancaster