Dedicated test and trace teams to bolster efforts in Shropshire to keep coronavirus under control

Specific contact tracers will work in Shropshire as part of Government plans to beef up the test and trace system and join up both national and local responses.

The new system is being rolled out across the country following trials in Blackburn, Luton and Leicester.

The Department of Health and Social Care said if the dedicated national team cannot make contact with a resident within a set period of time, the local public health officials would be able to use data provided by NHS Test and Trace to follow up.

Executive chair of NHS Test and Trace, Dido Harding, said: “NHS Test and Trace is one of the largest contact tracing and testing systems anywhere in the world, and was built rapidly, drawing on the UK’s existing health protection networks, to stop the spread of coronavirus. At the height of the pandemic we ensured the system had extra capacity in place to cope with potential peaks in the virus.

“We have always been clear that NHS Test and Trace must be local by default and that we do not operate alone – we work with and through partners across the country.

“As we learn more about the spread of the disease, we are able to move to our planned next step and become even more effective in tackling the virus.

“After successful trials in a small number of local areas, I am very pleased to announce that we are now offering this integrated localised approach to all local authorities to ensure we can reach more people in their communities and stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said council officers are already playing a role to help track and trace local outbreaks in the borough and have vast experience in this area.

He added: “This is a step towards a better recognition of where the expertise and knowledge to stop the spread of the virus really lies. It should help us bolster our efforts.

“We look forward to understanding the proposals in more detail and hope this move will enable the national systems to respond better to local situations and outbreaks."

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health, said the local authority recognises the value of local contact tracing and is working with colleagues in Public Health England to build on its offer.

She added: "We have already seen the crucial role local test and trace can play during our response to the Long Lane outbreak. Nearly 400 people in the Craven Arms area took up the offer of testing, and no additional positive cases were identified.”

Mobile testing units were made available in Craven Arms.

Another mobile Covid-19 testing station has also opened on Oswestry Showground at Park Hall, just off the bypass, and will be in place until Sunday.

It is travelling around the county and Shropshire Council says anyone wanting a test can book one. Ring 119 or visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19