Care home death figures released
New government figures show there have been no coronavirus deaths in county care homes for more than a month and a half.
Up until August 14 there have been a total of 155 deaths at care homes in the county – 105 in Shropshire, and 50 in Telford & Wrekin.
But the figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the most recent resident to die was in Telford & Wrekin on July 1.
In Shropshire the most recent death was June 24.
There have also been no coronavirus deaths at the county's major hospital trusts for more than a month, with the last taking place on July 12.
To date a total of 189 patients have died while in the care of the county's major health trusts.
Of that total 169 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
In Powys the total of coronavirus deaths remains 93.
