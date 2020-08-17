Shropshire patients urged not to put off visiting GP

Bosses at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), said that GP practices across the county have adapted to stop patients or staff being put at risk of catching coronavirus.

Online consultations, phone and video calls are still being used in the first instance, but if people need to be seen face to face by a healthcare professional, they will be offered an appointment.

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of NHS Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “We know some of our patients may have concerns about being out and about, but NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group NHS Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group we want to reassure everyone that GP practices are safe, having put in place robust infection prevention and control measures.

“Practices are also providing a variety of different appointments to meet our patients’ needs and to ensure that they are kept as safe as possible.

“Although we are still talking to our patients online or over the phone in the first instance, if anyone needs to be seen for a face-to-face appointment they will be seen.”

Steve Ellis, Head of Primary Care at Shropshire CCG, said: “It is important that everyone continues to take care of their general health. If you have a medical concern you should not put off contacting your GP practice.

“Please check individual practice websites for up-to-date information on booking an appointment, as this may vary slightly from practice to practice.

“NHS 111 is also available -– it is free to call from any landline or mobile and is open 24/7. Further medical advice is available at 111.nhs.uk.”

Online consultations are available across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and details are available on individual practice websites.

Practices will look a little different for those attending with receptionists in masks and behind a clear screen, one-way routes, as well as clinicians in full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Social distancing measures are also being observed in waiting rooms and face masks will be needed for people attending a practice.