Telford cricket club cancels activity after player tests positive for Covid-19

The Lilleshall Cricket Club player, who is part of the outfit's third team, is thought to have contracted the virus from outside the club environment.

Based between Telford and Newport on Church Road, the club confirmed the news yesterday and said it has cancelled all cricket activity.

Members are working with Shropshire Cricket Board (SCB) and have performed an NHS Track and Trace review to inform all those affected their need to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

A statement released by the club said: "We were today informed a member of our third XI has tested positive for Covid-19.

"While all social distancing guidelines have been in operation and it appears the original contact was from outside the club environment, we have, in conjunction with the SCB, have conducted an in-depth track and trace review of their contacts and informed all affected parties of their requirements to self-isolate and undertake a test as soon as possible.

"It goes without saying that all LCC cricket activitiy is cancelled until further notice and we will continue to work with the SCB to help in any way possible.

"While this is clearly an unsettling situation, we remain focused on delivering the actions as set out by the SCB appropriately and efficiently.

"We wish our member a speedy recovery and for all those who are going to be tested to return negative."

This comes after a popular pub in Shrewsbury closed for days after a customer with the disease visited last weekend.

The Boathouse in New Street conducted a deep clean and advised staff to follow guidance from the NHS Test and Trace team after closing on Tuesday before it reopened on yesterday.