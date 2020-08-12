No new coronavirus deaths in the Midlands

In Shropshire, a total of 189 people have died with the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began, though none have been reported today.

Of that number, 169 were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the community health trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Outside of the Midlands, six more people have died in English hospitals, four of them in the North West. The UK-wide figure for today is still to be announced.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that, overall, 105 people have died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

And ONS data shows at least 93 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

This includes 15 hospital deaths confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Figures from Public Health England said that 46,526 have died with the virus in total since the outbreak began.