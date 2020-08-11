More medals released for Shropshire hospice's virtual 10k

Since June many Hope House supporters from the county have pulled on their trainers and hit the streets raising money to help make a difference to local seriously ill children and their families who desperately need help right now.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraising team leader, said: “With scheduled running events being cancelled due to Covid-19, we decided to set up our Virtual 10k so people who were planning to run races locally, as well as up and down the country, could still take part in an event while also raising vital funds.

“The take up was great, and therefore we have decided to release some more medals and allow more of our supporters to run for Hope House.”

Registrations are open with a minimum donation of £20 for people to take part and receive their medal, and every runner who raises a minimum of £100 in sponsorship will also receive a limited edition Hope House & Ty Gobaith running vest.

“We only have a limited number of medals, so if you’re wanting to run 10k for Hope House this summer then please do sign up quickly to avoid disappointment, because when the medals are gone, they’re gone,” said Lynsey.

“Good luck to all of those who sign up, and thank you for your support.”

People can sign up for the Virtual 10k at www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/10k-virtual-run or through the Hope House and Ty Gobaith Facebook Page.