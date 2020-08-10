Shropshire care company turns orange for Alzheimer’s charity

Home Instead Senior Care Telford, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Newport, took part in the ‘dress up your doorway’ campaign, which saw people decorate the front of their houses and businesses in the charity’s hallmark colour, orange.

Home Instead provides specialist dementia at-home care, and so the charity is very close to the team's hearts.

Staff decorated the front of their offices with orange flowers and flags, with some members donning bright orange t-shirts to match.

Between Home Instead and local hairdressers, Halo, and Katie Foster, the chair of fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK who lives in Newport, £394. 41 was raised collectively to donate to the charity.

The Covid-19 situation has had a detrimental effect on fundraising, with the charity estimating a 45 per cent drop in donations since lockdown began.

Siobhan Davis, community engagement officer at Home Instead, lost her grandfather to dementia.

She and the team of caregivers see the effects of Alzheimer’s everyday with their clients.

Siobhan said: “Alzheimer’s Research UK is a great cause that we as caregivers support significantly due to their efforts to both educate people about the disease, and also raise money to help fund research into the disease.

Advertising

"Helping provide support is at the heart of what we do at Home Instead, and so fundraising for this charity is hugely important to us.

"We are very proud to have taken part in this campaign.”

Owner of Home Instead Telford, Jason Warren said: “I’m proud of the efforts of our caregivers and staff in partaking in this fundraising campaign, but also for the efforts of our community in providing such wonderful support.

"Alzheimer’s Research UK is doing invaluable work for providing understanding and development surrounding a disease that affects so many people directly and indirectly, and we want to support them in any way we can.”