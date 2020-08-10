Plans to manage PPE in place in Shropshire in case of second coronavirus spike

Scientists have repeatedly warned that the relatively swift easing of lockdown restrictions in England risks cases rising again.

And NHS bosses have told trusts, commissioners and healthcare providers that they must make preparations for winter demand pressures and restore services, alongside preparing for localised Covid-19 outbreaks or possibly a wider national wave.

In Shropshire health bosses say they are remaining vigilant and organisations are continuing to work together as a 'health and social care system' in the frontline fight against coronavirus.

Although cases of the virus are said to be 'minimal' in the county's hospitals, precautions are being taken to restore services in a managed way to ensure a quick response to any surge.

Dave Evans, joint accountable officer for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said there are also arrangements in place to manage PPE supplies.

He said: “Our local health and care organisations across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are continuing to work closely together to manage our response to Covid-19, this includes making sure we are prepared for any increase in cases.

“We currently have a minimal number of cases in our hospitals but we are not being complacent.

"Whilst we are restoring more services to how they were delivered before the start of the coronavirus outbreak, we are doing this in a managed way to ensure we are able to respond quickly and treat people in the event of outbreaks and an increase in cases.

“All of our services have robust infection prevention and social distancing measures in place and we have developed a system-wide approach to manage our PPE supply.

“We have worked together as a health and social care system to improve the quality and safety of the hospital discharge process and have clear and well established processes for patients going home from hospital or to another supported environment. "Ensuring that patients only stay in hospital whilst they need that care ensures that we have the capacity to care for all patients who need an acute bed.

“We are extremely grateful to our patients and their relatives, and of course our community staff, domiciliary care agencies and our care homes for their support and cooperation in helping us to achieve this.

"This really is a team effort which has involved our whole community.”