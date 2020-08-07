Only use public transport if there is no alternative, plead Transport for Wales and British Transport Police

Transport for Wales and the British Transport Police said they want to ensure the trains remain to maintain safe space for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

TfW said it has seen a significant rise in people using the service for recreational activities, especially at coastal destinations during good weather.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales rail services safety and assurance director said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and we’re asking everyone to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

“Our capacity has been massively reduced due to social distancing measures and we must maintain safe space for those key workers using our services.”

BTP Superintendent Andy Morgan added: “Our officers continue to support rail staff this weekend in engaging with passengers, explaining the importance of preventing the spread of the virus and encouraging people to wear face coverings.

“We are confident that those who need to use the railway will act responsibly and will want to play their part in helping to protect each other and comply with the requirements.”