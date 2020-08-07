Care packages bring joy to great-grandfather staying in Shropshire hospital

Ronald Bolton, who lives in Prees near Whitchurch, has been a patient at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry since April, after suffering from a fall and breaking his leg.

The 89-year-old’s family currently live in Stonington, Maine, but they have been arranging for care packages to be delivered to him via the League of Friends.

The care packages include essentials along with extra items to cheer the great-grandfather up.

The first package included a soft toy dog that has provided much comfort throughout this period of time.

Sophie Webb, Ronald’s granddaughter, said: “The hardest part about living through the pandemic has been not being able to travel to the UK to see grandad.

"It’s hard knowing he’s in hospital for such a lengthy period with no ability to have visitors at all, so it really has been a blessing to be able to provide goodies to cheer him up.

“In such a difficult and helpless time everything the League of Friends has been able to do for us has been the only thing to provide me with some relief from the stress.

“I have been able to Facetime my grandad almost every day since he was admitted, along with my little girl who loves chatting to her great-grandad.

"His face never fails to light up when he speaks to her.

"I am so grateful for technology in such testing times and to all of those who have helped with our situation.”

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends charity director, said: “I’m so pleased we were able to help make a difference. Home comforts are really important now more than ever.

"We’re always happy to help make patients more comfortable during their stay.”

Stacey Keegan, acting chief executive at RJAH, said the kindness the League of Friends had shown was "truly wonderful".

She added: "They really do go the extra mile to ensure patients have a positive experience and during times like these it’s so appreciated.”

If you have a loved one currently staying at the RJAH and would like to arrange to send them a care package, get in touch with the League of Friends on 01691 404401 or email rjah.leagueoffriends@nhs.net