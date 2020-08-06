Walk-in coronavirus test centre being set up in Craven Arms

Testing will be available for anyone in the area, regardless of whether they have Covid-19 symptoms, without the need for an appointment.

As of Thursday, August 6, no positive cases have been identified in the wider community and there are now only a small number of individuals at the Long Lane travellers’ site who are being asked to self-isolate after testing positive.

Their period of self-isolation will be completed next week.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The walk-in mobile testing unites will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am-3.30pm at the Shropshire Council Highway Depot in Stokewood Road, at Craven Arms Business Park.

Strict infection control measures will be in place to ensure the testing units are operated with the highest levels of public health safeguards.

A face covering will need to be worn, and social distancing must be followed at all times.

Advertising

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Effective testing for Covid-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections.

“We are aware that some people have come across issues when trying to book a test through NHS 119. We have contacted NHS with regards to this, and we have decided to offer additional walk-in testing in Craven Arms over the weekend.

“These walk-in mobile testing sites are easy for people to use and there is no need to book an appointment, just turn up. By safely providing tests in accessible locations we are making it far easier for more people to be tested.”

Shropshire Council added that the risk of catching coronavirus in the Craven Arms community is low, and encouraged everyone to play their part by continuing to follow the government guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission.

For local advice and support during the pandemic, especially for those self-isolating, call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 helpline on 03456789028 or visit shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus