Leisure centres prepare to reopen across Mid Wales

Working in partnership, Freedom Leisure and Powys County Council have announced that five of its centres will open on Monday, followed by a second phase of reopening which will see another eight leisure facilities open to the public on September 1.

Freedom Leisure, which operates the centres on behalf of the council, has introduced a number of safety measures in line with Government guidance to help customers return to activities in a safe and clean environment.

The centres will reopen on a phased basis and all activities, including use of the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes, will need to be pre-booked as the number of people permitted in each facility will be limited for safety and NHS Test and Trace purposes.

The sites opening on Monday include the Flash Leisure Centre Welshpool, Maldwyn Leisure Centre Newtown, Rhayader Leisure Centre, Brecon Leisure Centre and Ystradgynlais Sports Centre.

Access will be available to the gym and fitness classes during the first week with the swimming pools reopening on August 17.

The remaining sites will reopen on September 1, with the exception of Bro Ddyfi Machynlleth which will remain closed for now due to essential works.

Until all centres are reopen, members will be able to use all of the leisure centres that opened in August.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Powys County Council's cabinet member for young people, culture and leisure, said: "Leisure centres have always been a unique resource to support wellbeing, reduce obesity and safeguard mental health, which supports the public health agendas and prevents further ill-health within our communities.

"The pandemic has to some extent, increased such associated risks and therefore to reopen these facilities within Powys, is very much welcomed.

"Clearly, social distancing will need to be adhered to and the layouts may well change to accommodate this, however we look forward to operating fully in the future, when it is safe to do so."

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director for Freedom Leisure, added: "Freedom Leisure is delighted to be reopening the Flash Leisure Centre, Maldwyn Leisure Centre, Rhayader Leisure Centre, Brecon Leisure Centre and Ystradgynlais Sports Centre on August 10.

"Our teams are working hard to make sure the centres are ready and waiting to welcome back the local community, and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon."

All activities will be pre-bookable by contacting your local Freedom Leisure centre directly.

For more information, including guidance on what to expect when visiting a centre, visit freedom-leisure.co.uk/what-to-expect-when-your-local-centre-opens