Awards to honour Telford's heroes of pandemic

The Telford and Wrekin Heroes awards celebrate individuals and groups who make a difference in their communities and make the borough a better place.

The council says the awards will recognise the local heroes who have shown “kindness and amazing community spirit during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We want to celebrate the wonderful people of Telford and Wrekin and the amazing work so many do in their local communities.

“If you know of an individual or group who has helped or supported you or your community, please nominate them so that we can give them the recognition they deserve.

“They could be a friend, neighbour, community group, voluntary group, charity or one of our employees – as long as they are a hero in your eyes, this is your chance to celebrate them.”

Nominations are invited in six award categories, including individual volunteers, volunteer groups, good neighbour, unsung hero, community support group and young carer.

The mayor of Telford and Wrekin Councillor Amrik Jhawar said: “This year has been difficult for us all, but we are blessed to be part of such a wonderful and caring community.

“These awards are a gesture of our gratitude and will be awarded to individuals and groups in recognition of their contribution to our communities.

“I am honoured to be involved in the awards and I very much looking forward to hearing people’s stories.”

People can make nominations at www.telfordcommunityawards.co.uk/heroes. Nominations open on 3 August.

Once nominations have been verified, nominees will receive a certificate of recognition for their work and kindness from the mayor and council leader.