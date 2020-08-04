No further covid deaths in county

The latest figures mean no patients have died with coronavirus at the trusts since July 12.

In total 189 people have died and tested positive for the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began.

Of that number 169 were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures released today, also show that there have been no further deaths from the virus in care homes in either Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show that overall 105 people have died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

There have also been 92 deaths in Powys according to ONS figures.