Minister says different lockdown regulations for Wales and England must be backed by evidence

Simon Hart MP, made the comments while carrying out the official opening of Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams' new constituency office on Welshpool's High Street.

Mr Williams was elected as Montgomeryshire MP in December, following on from the success of fellow Conservative Glyn Davies, who stepped down ahead of the 2019 election.

His new office has now opened in the town, and he welcomed Mr Davies, and current Welsh Parliament Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George for the occasion.

It comes as there has been criticism of the difference in lockdown approaches from the Conservative UK and Labour Welsh Governments, particularly from communities that live alongside the border and shop, work, or see their children educated in another country.

Mr Hart, a former Montgomery resident, said different regulations were fine, as long as they were backed up by evidence, and people understood the reasons.

He cited the previous 'five mile rule', where people could travel to meet others, but only within a five mile limit, as a policy that had not made sense.

He said: "I think what I have said in other places is if there is evidence that suggests policy on one side of the border should be different from the other that is fine as long as it is explained why that is necessary.

"What evidence is there to support that decision? What measures has the Welsh Government put in place to mitigate problems that might cause.

"What is frustrating is when it is not clear when there is divergence between the two countries."

Asked whether he felt politics had played a part in the different rules he said: "There have been a few occasions where the absence of evidence led people to the only conclusion that you can reach, there must be some different motive for reaching the decision they have."

But, Mr Hart said that he believed the two governments had been broadly in line on the plans, and that the communication between the two had been much better than was portrayed.

He said: "On most examples the Welsh Government has largely followed policy from the UK government, but on most cases ten days or a fortnight behind."

He added: "It operates better than people would have you believe. Most of the time there is normally consensus between the two governments

"We have had near 130 meetings between the Welsh Government and the UK Government during the pandemic at ministerial level.

"It is simply not true to say there is no liaison. We try to reach a consensus on as many points as we can. It is not always easy but where consensus is not possible explanation is."

Mr Hart said it was vital that people retain faith in the policies for them to be a success.

He said: "It is really important there is a logic to everyone, that it makes sense.

"When we had the five mile rule it made no sense. I could not go five miles to see a relative but I could travel to get a KFC."