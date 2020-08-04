Dance students getting back to work after lockdown

The Laura Deighton Dance Company opened up on July 25, and students have been getting back into the swing of things over the past few days.

Dance school principal Laura Deighton said it had been great to have students back at the school's purpose-build Dawley studios, as they adjust to new socially-distanced tuition.

The company teaches a variety of dance, as well as singing and drama, to students from two-and-a-half-years-old up to adults.

Laura said: "It has been going really well. A lot of the students have come back and it is really nice to have the studio full of music again."

She added: "Some of them have not been to school or seen their friends for a long time so it is great for them to be able to get back together again.

"They have all been so excited to see each other and that is great for us to see."

For some ballet students the lockdown not only disrupted their studies but also meant their exams were cancelled.

They have been taking part in online sessions throughout lockdown and now they are in the process of full-on preparations for rescheduled ballet exams at the end of the month.

Advertising

Laura said: "Some of the girls were due to have ballet exams before lockdown, they are now taking place at the end of the month so there is a real focus for them."

As part of the measures to enable the company to reopen they have introduced a one-way system, students have their temperature taken on arriving at the studio, and sanitising stations have been set up.

Thankfully due to the large studio space it means there is ample room for the socially-distanced square that each student has to dance in.

Laura added: "We are very lucky that we have got really large purpose-built studios."