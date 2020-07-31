Breakdown reveals Shropshire hotspots where coronavirus outbreak hit hardest

Figures from the Office for National Statistics, which break down the number of deaths involving Covid-19 to areas within local authorities, show the different parts of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Powys that have been hardest hit by the virus.

Official figures have already shown 189 people have died at the county’s major health trusts since the outbreak began.

Another 155 people have died in care homes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

But the latest data released shows that in Shropshire, a total of 250 people have died since the start of the pandemic with 36 deaths linked to coronavirus in June.

In Telford, 101 people have died, with six in June, while in Powys the death toll is 92, with four in June.

The latest figures, which give more detail on where people passed away, show 20 died in Highley and Ditton Priors with the virus between March and June.

In these cases, coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

Advertising

In Telford, nine died in both Madeley and Wellington West, while in Powys 23 died in Ystradgynlais and Tawe Uchaf.

The figures are likely to be skewed by locations of care homes due to the impact of the virus on the elderly and vulnerable, and are not all a result of local community outbreaks.

Some communities have remained relatively untouched by the virus with Clun and Bucknell recording only one death – the lowest of Shropshire’s 39 areas.

Telford had another five areas which had one recorded death, while two areas in Powys had recorded none.

Advertising

As the county has been reopening post lockdown, there have been few significant outbreaks, with a current outbreak at Craven Arms, where 25 have tested positive for the virus, being the most notable.

Priority

People have been urged to remain vigilant despite lockdown restrictions being eased. Shropshire Council’s Director of Public Health Rachel Robinson has encouraged people to continue to play their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

She said: “At this stage in the pandemic we still expect outbreaks as the virus continues to circulate within communities both locally and across the West Midlands and nationally.

"As we take more and more steps towards returning to a more normal life, it’s easy to believe that Covid-19 is less of a threat when this is not the case. Our ultimate priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of all residents in across Shropshire.

“Whilst the council along with our partners continue to work with and support our local communities throughout the pandemic we really need people to also play their part.”

Across the country, the latest figures show deprived areas across England had death rates related to Covid-19 of more than double that of the most affluent parts – 139.6 per 100,000 compared to 63.4.

Charity Turn2us said the figures highlighted the extreme inequalities that affected so many people.

Sara Willcocks, head of communications at the charity, said: “We may all be weathering the same storm, but we are certainly not all in the same boat. For a society that believes in compassion, we must right these wrongs of social injustices.

"We urge the government to focus on levelling up not just regions of the UK but also our neighbourhoods.”