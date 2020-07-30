Wall hangings to celebrate NHS staff at Shropshire's hospitals

Paula Wheatley has been putting her creative skills to good use during the pandemic by making and donating items to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

She has made knitted hearts, frontline angels and baked cakes for key workers.

And now she intends to patchwork sew two wall hangings for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

They will be in a combination of royal blue and rainbow fabrics and will have wooden hearts attached.

Ms Wheatley, 51, of Woodside, Telford, wants people to get in touch with messages for frontline workers which can be written on the hearts.

Children are also being invited to draw pictures and some of their designs will be chosen to feature on the hearts.

Ms Wheatley said: “It could be messages from someone who has been treated in hospital or survived Covid-19. Or it could be a child who would like to draw a picture as a thank you.

"It is intended to give the staff a morale boost. After this crisis started I knitted frontline angels for some of the staff, those nominated by their colleagues to recognise the work they had done.

"They are made in the image of the people who get them.

“I would like to take it further and patchwork sew these wall hangings, one for each hospital.”

Get in touch with Ms Wheatley by emailing thesurvivors@hotmail.co.uk with your messages.