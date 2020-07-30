Shropshire hospital trust raises more than £220,000 in charitable income in three months

In a report to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's board of directors, its chief executive Louise Barnett says the figure represents the 'huge support the trust has received from local people fundraising within their neighbourhood, local businesses and the national support from NHS Charities Together'.

Charitable income for the three months to June was £222,712, compared to £118,813 in 2019.

SaTH Charity is also supporting the Hamar Centre development at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which provides counselling and wellbeing, including psychological support, to patients who have life-changing or life-limiting conditions.

The centre is currently undergoing a major redevelopment, due to the generous support of several charities, with work set to be completed by mid-August, according to Ms Barnett's report.

Items recently purchased by NHS Charities Together funds include 16 seating units to support staff taking a break outside in the fresh air; 26 two-way radios to improve staff communication; dementia sensory trolleys supporting patients who are struggling with Covid-19 related stress and more than 40 portable hearing loops to reduce the impact of sneeze screens and staff wearing face coverings, for those patients who are hard of hearing.

Other funds were used to buy cancer examination trolleys, for improved patient comfort, and the audiology department has benefited from lateral head impulse test equipment and supporting IT equipment at a cost of £25,548.

The test is a technique used to diagnose reduction in vestibular function which supports an audiologist to understand the dizziness and balance issues a patient might be experiencing.

There are also plans to spend NHS Charities Together funds on a nurse-led physiological support programme, structured to engage and support staff through face-to-face conversations and debrief sessions.

Ms Barnett added: "Working closely with workforce there are also plans for a Covid-19 Hamar Centre-based counselling service to support patients and staff impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In addition the charity is going to fund the production of a video highlighting different faiths as part of induction training and awareness for existing staff.

"The trust is also putting forward a further bid of £50,000 to NHS Charities Together which needs to focus on the impact of Covid on BAME staff and patients.

"The bid will include supporting changes to our prayer and reflection rooms within the trust to support and embrace the diversity of our patients and staff.

"Currently our BAME staff make up 11 per cent which will further increase with our commitment to recruit international doctors and nurses. The trust’s equality, diversity and inclusion lead is supporting this work."

SaTH's board will hold an online meeting today.