No new coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals

In total, as of Thursday,189 people have died after testing positive for the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began.

Of that number, 169 were with Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the ONS show 105 people have also died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

Another 12 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals in England.

Although none of the deaths occurred in Shropshire's hospitals, three of the deaths recorded in the last 24-hour period were in the Midlands.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The 12 patients were aged between 40 and 96 years old and all had known underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

It means the total number of deaths in hospital is now 29,329.

As of Wednesday, the government's figures said that in total 45,961 Covid-19-associated deaths have occurred in the UK.