Hundreds of fines for people travelling from England into Wales during lockdown

The data, from the National Police Chiefs Council, shows that the majority of tickets were issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, with 401 fines handed out to people travelling into the area from England.

In total police handed out 663 fines to non-residents – 93 from the West Mercia area and 68 from the West Midlands.

Overall Dyfed-Powys Police issued 1,156 tickets during the lockdown, while West Mercia Police issued just 173. In North Wales, where 281 tickets were issued, 189 went to vehicles from England.