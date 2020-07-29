Advertising
Hundreds of fines for people travelling from England into Wales during lockdown
More than 600 fines were issued to people travelling from England into Wales during lockdown.
The data, from the National Police Chiefs Council, shows that the majority of tickets were issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, with 401 fines handed out to people travelling into the area from England.
In total police handed out 663 fines to non-residents – 93 from the West Mercia area and 68 from the West Midlands.
Overall Dyfed-Powys Police issued 1,156 tickets during the lockdown, while West Mercia Police issued just 173. In North Wales, where 281 tickets were issued, 189 went to vehicles from England.
