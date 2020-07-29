Menu

Advertising

Hundreds of fines for people travelling from England into Wales during lockdown

By Dominic Robertson | Mid Wales | Coronavirus | Published:

More than 600 fines were issued to people travelling from England into Wales during lockdown.

A sign in Mid Wales encouraging visitors to stay away during lockdown

The data, from the National Police Chiefs Council, shows that the majority of tickets were issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, with 401 fines handed out to people travelling into the area from England.

In total police handed out 663 fines to non-residents – 93 from the West Mercia area and 68 from the West Midlands.

Overall Dyfed-Powys Police issued 1,156 tickets during the lockdown, while West Mercia Police issued just 173. In North Wales, where 281 tickets were issued, 189 went to vehicles from England.

Coronavirus Health News Crime Mid Wales Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News