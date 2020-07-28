No new deaths reported from Covid-19 in Shropshire hospitals

In Shropshire, 189 people have died after testing positive for the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began.

Of that number 169 were with Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the ONS show 105 people have also died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England rose by 12 to 29,303, in figures released on Tuesday.

There have been 92 deaths in Powys. Across the UK another 119 people have died, bringing the total up to 45,878.