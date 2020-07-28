Menu

Advertising

No new deaths reported from Covid-19 in Shropshire hospitals

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

There have been no further Covid-19 deaths at the county’s major health trusts, according to NHS England.

In Shropshire, 189 people have died after testing positive for the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began.

Of that number 169 were with Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the ONS show 105 people have also died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England rose by 12 to 29,303, in figures released on Tuesday.

There have been 92 deaths in Powys. Across the UK another 119 people have died, bringing the total up to 45,878.

Coronavirus Health News Telford Local Hubs Shrewsbury South Shropshire Oswestry North Shropshire Mid Wales Bridgnorth
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News