'Small secondary coronavirus peak' didn’t materialise, health bosses say

Across Shropshire, Covid-19 case numbers were proportionally lower and peaked later than nationally, CCG Planning Director Sam Tilley told governors.

Performance Director Julie Davies said coronavirus was being factored into the 2020-21 winter plan, and NHS England has asked CCGs “to plan for worst-case scenarios” during the season which usually sees an “additional surge for critical care”.

The Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commission Group Governance Board held a remote meeting, that was not publicly accessible, on Tuesday, July 14. Minutes were released two weeks later.

The report says Mrs Tilley, who is also Planning Director for Shropshire CCG, updated board members on the coronavirus pandemic in the county.

“Prevalence rates are declining both in the community and within hospitals,” the minutes say.

“A small number of outbreaks are being seen in a range of settings and these are being managed by the local authorities and Public Health England.

“There has been sufficient critical care and community capacity to meet the demand which has not been as acute as expected. Activity levels in relation to Covid continue to decline.”

At the time of the meeting, she added, there had been no Covid-19 patients in intensive care at either the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or the Princess Royal Hospital for two weeks. Antibody testing, offered to CCG staff, including part-time and agency workers, had been “well accessed”.

Lay board member Neil Maybury asked how the CCGs and other NHS bodies were preparing for a possible “second wave” of coronavirus.

“Mr Maybury sought clarity on how the surge capacity would be identified, where it is going to take place and what numbers are involved,” the minutes say.

The report says Mrs Tilley replied: “Shropshire’s peak was lower than a lot of areas nationally, therefore modelling would be on similar levels.

“The surge arrangements in place for the first wave were sufficient and restoration plans regarding re-invoking surge plans continue.

“Dr Davies advised that a contingency plan is in place for the unknown. The only difference will be in winter when there will the additional surge for critical care.

“Planning has been undertaken for a small secondary peak from the middle of June which has not materialised.

“NHS England has asked the CCGs to plan for the worst-case scenarios during the winter as was seen in March this year, which is a small contingency to provide assurance.”