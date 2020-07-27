Pilot scheme to re-introduce visiting at Shropshire's main hospitals

Strict rules will remain in place at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, to protect patients, visitors and staff, and to ensure that social distancing guidelines can be met.

If successful, the new visiting policy will be rolled out across other wards.

On the gynaecology ward, only one person will be permitted to visit the patient throughout their admission.

All visitors must book a time to visit and each visiting slot is for 50 minutes only.

Visitors must provide their contact details when booking an appointment and adhere to the trust's personal protective equipment (PPE) policies.

Hands must be washed regularly and visitors must stay by the patient’s bedside at all times.

Should they require a member of staff they are to use the nurse call bell.

Maggie Bayley, interim chief nurse at SaTH, said: “We are pleased to be taking this step forward in the reintroduction of visiting to our hospitals.

Advertising

“Protecting patients and staff is our top priority and while it is not the right time to lift our restrictions completely, we are working hard to make sure we reinstate visiting in a safe and compassionate way.

“We would like to say thank you for the continued understanding shown by our patients and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

Anyone visiting the hospitals will be asked to wear a face covering.

This will be provided on arrival at the hospital sites.