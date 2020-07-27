Menu

No further covid deaths in the county

By David Banner | Mid Wales | Coronavirus | Published:

There have been no further coronavirus deaths in the county according to NHS England.

NHS England has confirmed there have been no further covid deaths at the county's major health trusts.

The latest update shows that the last Covid-19 death at the county's major hospital trusts was on July 12.

In Shropshire a total of 189 people have died after testing positive for the virus at county hospitals.

Of that number 169 died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 105 people have also died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

There have also been 92 deaths in Powys.

Across the UK another seven people have died, bringing the tota to 45,759

