Wellington's Orbit cinema to reopen after lockdown

The Wellington Orbit said it has been putting safety measures in place for the reopening.

Opening week will begin with screenings of Military Wives, The Great Escape and Peter Rabbit.

Ray Hughes, board director at the cinema, said: "We are excited to be bringing the big screen experience back to Wellington once again.

"We have been busy over the past few months preparing the building to ensure it is as safe as possible for your visit. We are taking every precaution possible including a reduced cinema capacity, enhanced cleaning, protective screens on the kiosk and more.

"We are still finalising our full programme but we will begin with an exciting small selection of films – Military Wives will be the first to be screened on July 31at 2pm and The Great Escape at 7.30pm.

"Tickets and more details of our programming are on our website at www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk. If you possibly can, please book on line before you come to help with safe distancing at the counter. In the building, we would prefer payment by debit/credit card please. We are so happy to be able to welcome you back."