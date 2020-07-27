Charity plans to reopen doors in Wellington after funding boost to help it survive coronavirus crisis

Helping people into work, supporting unpaid carers and those with autism or special education needs are just a few ways that Telford and Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) has marked its path in the community.

Based at The Glebe Centre in Wellington, it has been running for more than 20 years.

It has received funding from the coronavirus community support fund, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funds will be used to ensure The Glebe Centre continues to thrive as a community hub.

The centre provides office accommodation to charities and small businesses providing vital services across the borough.

It is also the central base to the organisations social care services.

Telford and Wrekin CVS provides frontline services to children, young people and their families across Telford.

Significant changes have been made to the property to enable the building to reopen.

Advertising

With additional sponsorship and support, the reopening is planned for August.

Telford and Wrekin CVS provides information, advice and guidance to over 7,000 people each year.

During the past three months the services have been even more vital to ensure people live as well as they can during a time of uncertainty.

More than 4,000 safe and well calls have been made, and safe and well packages have been delivered to some young carers in Telford.

Advertising

The teams have continued to reduce people's isolation by maintaining regular contact.

The Glebe Centre provides meeting rooms to hire – a non-for-profit income stream which stopped overnight.

The funding from The National Lottery Community Fund has given the building a chance to remain a vital resource for the area.

Debbie Gibbon, CEO of the charity, said: "Organisations like ours across the borough will be hit very hard with what’s been an unknown and worrying time. "Charities depend on our property for accommodation and access to a community hub.

"We are so happy to receive support from coronavirus community support fund, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund.

"Our grateful thanks go to them and the Government.

"The sponsorship and support from Telford Centre has been so helpful to us to get our community building back to better."